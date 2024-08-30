Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

