Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, reports. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 6.3 %

FL opened at $31.30 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

