Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Down 0.5%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.09. 11,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 11,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

