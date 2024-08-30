Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Formidable ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

