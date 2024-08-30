Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Forward Industries Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of FORD opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Forward Industries Company Profile
