Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.23

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.23 and traded as high as C$167.10. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$165.00, with a volume of 147,002 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.0 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.