Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 2%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.
Fraport Stock Down 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.
About Fraport
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.