FreightCar America, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for FreightCar America in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Stock Up 9.0 %

RAIL stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Stories

