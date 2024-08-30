Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Future Fund Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

