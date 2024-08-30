FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maximus in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Maximus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

