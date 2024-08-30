FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 75.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

