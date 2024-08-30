FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Decreased by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,588,000 after buying an additional 61,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after buying an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.