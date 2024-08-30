FY2024 EPS Estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Shares of BPMUF opened at $51.26 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

