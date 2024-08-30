FY2024 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Raised by Analyst

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.67.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $255.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.36. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

