FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NYSE:H opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $6,773,522. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

