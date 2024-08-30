FY2024 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

PLNT opened at $81.05 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.