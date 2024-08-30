FY2024 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %
PLNT opened at $81.05 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
