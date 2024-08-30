FY2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$160.75 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$162.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$150.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

