FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increased by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %

BNS opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

