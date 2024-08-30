FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

