FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ECDA opened at $1.18 on Friday. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

