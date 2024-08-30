FY2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $14.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $235.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

