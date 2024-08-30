FY2025 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

