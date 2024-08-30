G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIII stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

