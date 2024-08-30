Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0.1%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 3,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

