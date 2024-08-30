Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Head-To-Head Review

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 654.80 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Kidoz $13.33 million 0.23 -$2.01 million ($0.02) -1.15

Analyst Ratings

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gamer Pakistan and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -24,633.91% -567.37% Kidoz -12.38% -23.93% -17.20%

Summary

Kidoz beats Gamer Pakistan on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

