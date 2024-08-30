Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 99.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

