GAP (NYSE:GAP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.
GAP Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:GAP opened at $22.79 on Monday. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.75.
About GAP
