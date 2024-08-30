GAP (NYSE:GAP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

GAP Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GAP opened at $22.79 on Monday. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

