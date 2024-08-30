Gary Charles Robb Sells 3,101 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
CORT stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.