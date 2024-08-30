Gary Charles Robb Sells 3,101 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

CORT stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

