GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 8,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

