GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GEV opened at $192.01 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

