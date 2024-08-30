General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in General Mills by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $71.37 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.