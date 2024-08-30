Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Trading Down 4.4%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 274,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 551,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Genius Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Genius Group Company Profile
Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.
Further Reading
