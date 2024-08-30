Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Genocea Biosciences
