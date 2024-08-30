GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

