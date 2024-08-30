Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading Up 2.5%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.93. 950,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,158,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

