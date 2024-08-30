GitLab’s (GTLB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

