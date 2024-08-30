GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
GMS stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.
In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
