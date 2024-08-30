GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Down 6.7 %

GMS stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

