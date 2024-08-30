GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. GMS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.
GMS Price Performance
Shares of GMS opened at $85.03 on Friday. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Activity
In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS
About GMS
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMS
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.