GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. GMS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $85.03 on Friday. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.