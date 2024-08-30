Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GORGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.