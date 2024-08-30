Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.
About Gold Road Resources
