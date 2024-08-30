Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.
Golden Ocean Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
