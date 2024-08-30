Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

