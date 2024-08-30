Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 560,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

