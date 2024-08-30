Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.45. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 48,686 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.