Good Works Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Trading Up 0.4%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GWACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 57,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 66,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Good Works Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
About Good Works Acquisition
Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.
