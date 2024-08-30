Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

