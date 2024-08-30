Grafton Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 10.50 (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,079.40 ($14.23) on Friday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,089.60 ($14.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 984.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.03) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

