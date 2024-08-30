GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVD)

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 2,828 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NVD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

