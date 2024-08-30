Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

CBULF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

