Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $49.51

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.51, but opened at $47.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 330,269 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

