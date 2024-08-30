Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $60.17 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 16,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 165,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

