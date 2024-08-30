Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.